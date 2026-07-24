Crysencio Summerville signs long-term Al-Hilal contract to seal shock £60m transfer from West Ham

The 24-year-old made 34 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring seven goals and providing five assists. Since arriving from Leeds United in 2024, he featured 56 times for West Ham.

Summerville also impressed at this summer's World Cup, registering two goals and two assists in four matches for the Netherlands before their penalty shootout defeat to Morocco in the round of 32. He was among several West Ham players who had yet to return for pre-season after the tournament.