'Cristiano, we trust you no matter what!' - Ronaldo receives supportive message from ex-Portugal team-mate amid World Cup criticism

Former Portugal defender Alves has taken to social media to defend Ronaldo after the veteran forward faced a wave of criticism following Portugal's 1-1 draw against DR Congo.

The 41-year-old captain, making his sixth appearance at a World Cup, was the subject of debate after failing to convert several chances in the Group K opener in Houston.

Alves, who won Euro 2016 alongside Ronaldo, posted a defiant message on Instagram. "Respect, idols are timeless!" he began, before turning his attention to those questioning the Al-Nassr star. "A lot of people talking about football without having done anything in football. Criticism only from those who do more! Cristiano, we trust you no matter what," added the former Porto and Zenit Saint Petersburg centre-back.



