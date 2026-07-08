Cristiano Ronaldo absolved of blame for Portugal’s World Cup exit by former Al-Nassr boss as 41-year-old GOAT trips up during ‘last dance’

Luis Castro, the former Al-Nassr head coach who worked closely with Ronaldo during his second season in Saudi Arabia, has insisted that the legendary forward should not be the scapegoat for Portugal's exit. Following the 1-0 round of 16 loss to Spain, Castro argued that the focus should remain on the collective failure of the team rather than scrutinising the individual performance of the captain.

Speaking to the Saudi newspaper Arriyadiyah, Castro stated when asked about Ronaldo's performances: "I don't evaluate the players individually, the value of a team lies in the group as a whole. It was Portugal that lost, not a specific player." This defence comes at a time when the 41-year-old was facing intense scrutiny, with some arguing that his presence hindered the Roberto Martinez's side.