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Cristiano Ronaldo's final shot at glory? Al-Nassr headline Saudi charge for Asian Champions League dominance
Saudi giants target dominance
The AFC Champions League Elite's latest edition begins next week, with five Saudi Arabian clubs at the forefront after spending over $2 billion since 2023. Al-Nassr, bolstered by Ronaldo and Joao Felix under new manager Ange Postecoglou, are targeting continental silverware after finishing as runners-up in the secondary AFC Champions League Two last season. Meanwhile, defending champions Al-Ahli are aiming for a third consecutive crown as western-zone action kicks off.
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Felix targets trophy sweep
Al-Nassr forward Felix has outlined his determination to sweep every major honour available this season alongside his legendary compatriot.
Highlighting the winning mentality within the Riyadh squad, the Portugal international told The Associated Press: "We have a really good squad, a deep squad, our goal is to win every competition we can. We want to win the league, the cup and the Champions League – everything. We don't play to dream - we play to win."
That relentless ambition was echoed by Al-Ahli captain Edouard Mendy, who remains eager to extend his side's continental reign: "This is the biggest club in Saudi Arabia and Asia and we will do everything to win. Last year, we won the Champions League and we will have to use all the things we did then to be successful this time, too. We are building year after year."
Riyadh rivals invest heavily
Competition across the western zone has intensified further after local rivals Al-Hilal splashed over $200 million on Premier League stars Ollie Watkins, Gabriel Martinelli, and Crysencio Summerville. Alongside Al-Ittihad and Brendan Rodgers' debutants Al-Qadsiah, regional geopolitical tensions have forced both Iranian representatives to stage their home fixtures on neutral territory. Over in the eastern zone, traditional heavyweights from Japan and South Korea are preparing stiff resistance to dismantle the Gulf clubs' dominance.
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Western zone battles begin
Al-Nassr face a stern opening test when they travel to meet UAE outfit Al Ain on matchday one of the western zone on Tuesday. Elsewhere, Al-Ahli prepare to host Pakhtakor, while Esteghlal and Tractor contest their opening matches at neutral venues amid heightened regional instability. The top eight sides from each zone will ultimately progress to the round of 16 to battle for absolute Asian supremacy.
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