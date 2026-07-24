Al-Hilal have signed Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville from West Ham United, landing their sixth arrival of the summer transfer window.

A statement on the club's official website confirmed Summerville has joined on a four-year deal that runs until 2030.

The Dutch winger put pen to paper on Friday at the team's training camp in Austria, where he has linked up with his new team-mates ahead of the new season.

Al-Hilal owner Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal footed the entire bill for the transfer, and the club were quick to thank him for it.

Al-Hilal kept the fee under wraps, but earlier press reports put it as high as 80 million euros. That would make the Dutchman the second most expensive player in the history of the Saudi league.

Summerville made his name at the 2026 World Cup. He scored two goals and set up two more, and did it despite not starting every one of the Netherlands' matches.

He was just as impressive for West Ham last season. Across 34 appearances, he found the net seven times and provided five assists.

Left wing is where the 24-year-old does his best work, though he can also operate on the right flank and, less often, as an out-and-out striker or playmaker.

Summerville is the first foreign player and the sixth signing overall for Al-Hilal this summer, following Mohammed Al-Owais, Sabri Dahl, Abdullah Al-Anzi, Mohammed Al-Sarnoukh and Nawaf Al-Habashi.