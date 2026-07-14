Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr 'facing financial crisis' as transfer plans halted & squad salary payments delayed

The most immediate sporting consequence of this financial crunch is the suspension of all recruitment activity. The club had been actively surveying the market to find a high-quality replacement for Marcelo Brozovic, whose exit was officially confirmed last week. However, despite the Croatian midfielder’s departure being a significant loss to the engine room, the management has been unable to advance any formal negotiations for a successor.

The lack of liquid funds means that the search for a new foreign midfield star has been placed on hold indefinitely. The technical staff, now leading the team after their Saudi Pro League title success last term, had identified the central midfield position as a priority area for reinforcement, but they now face the prospect of starting the new season with a depleted squad if the economic situation does not improve rapidly.