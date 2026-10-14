Cristian Chivu shoulders the blame as Inter’s mental demons are exposed in seven-goal Brugge thriller

The match itself was a rollercoaster of emotions, featuring high intensity and a constant trade of blows between the two sides. Inter showed resilience to stay in the contest during the opening 45 minutes, but they were eventually undone by a mixture of technical errors and a lack of defensive organisation. The inability to track back during transitions proved fatal against a clinical Brugge attack.

"It was a good first half from both us and them, with intensity. We did the right things, then we conceded a counter-attack from a corner: a few unfavorable episodes where we could have been more organized. We managed to get back into the game, equalizing before the interval, and in the second half we started well with two important goal opportunities, then a bit of frustration and frenzy made us lose our distances. We went forward and forgot to come back, we were always late and in the Champions League you pay for this," Chivu explained.