Crisis to comeback? Kaizer Chiefs’ overhaul sparks fresh optimism - 'This step reflects our commitment to growing the game in a meaningful way'

The Soweto outfit has officially launched Kaizer Chiefs Ladies, marking a seismic shift in the club's organisational structure.

This development is seen as a central pillar of the ongoing overhaul at Naturena, intending to restore the club's status as the leading light of South African football.

According to the Phefeni team, the establishment of the team follows a meticulous, multi-year journey involving heavy investment and collaboration with established figures in the local game.

Joining the ranks of Mamelodi Sundowns, who have long asserted their dominance in the top tier of women’s football.