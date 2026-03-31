Crisis to comeback? Kaizer Chiefs’ overhaul sparks fresh optimism - 'This step reflects our commitment to growing the game in a meaningful way'
New chapter for Amakhosi
The Soweto outfit has officially launched Kaizer Chiefs Ladies, marking a seismic shift in the club's organisational structure.
This development is seen as a central pillar of the ongoing overhaul at Naturena, intending to restore the club's status as the leading light of South African football.
According to the Phefeni team, the establishment of the team follows a meticulous, multi-year journey involving heavy investment and collaboration with established figures in the local game.
Joining the ranks of Mamelodi Sundowns, who have long asserted their dominance in the top tier of women’s football.
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Dr. Motaung on the weight of responsibility
Chairman Dr Kaizer Motaung emphasised that this launch is not merely a branding exercise but a fulfilment of the club’s duty to the sport. He believes this step will redefine the club's legacy for the next generation.
Addressing the media, the legendary founder highlighted the vision required to make such a massive transition successful during a period when the club is seeking a total revitalisation.
“This is a proud moment for Kaizer Chiefs. As a club, we understand the responsibility we carry within South African football, and this step reflects our commitment to growing the game in a meaningful way. Women’s football is an important part of the future, and we are committed to being part of that journey,” Dr Motaung said, as per Amakhosi's statement.
'Think beyond the present moment'
He further added, “When you build something of this nature, you must think beyond the present moment. You must consider the generations that will follow and the responsibility that comes with that.
"Kaizer Chiefs Ladies is part of a broader vision to ensure that the game continues to elevate, to include more people, and to stand stronger in the years ahead.”
Jessica visualises the global pathway
Marketing and Commercial Director Jessica Motaung has been a vocal architect of this project, focusing on the commercial viability and the social impact of the team. She noted that the rise of the women’s game globally provides a perfect platform for the Chiefs brand to expand its reach while creating tangible career paths for female athletes in South Africa.
“This is about building real pathways for women in the game. The women’s game is growing rapidly across the world, and South Africa is part of that upward trajectory. We want female soccer players to see this team and understand that there is a place for them within Kaizer Chiefs and within the global game,” she pointed out.
The partnership with Brima Logistics has been secured as the official sponsor to ensure financial stability.
She also expressed gratitude for the wider football community: “We are grateful to SAFA for their continued support and to Brima Logistics for their commitment to this project. Partnerships are an important part of building something that can grow and succeed over time. The support of corporate investment cannot be underestimated, as it plays a critical role in the holistic development of the women’s game, providing stability and belief needed to build the game at every level.”
Chiefs Ladies will be based in Johannesburg, with home games at the Kaizer Chiefs Village in Naturena and Kwa Thema Stadium in Springs, placing the team at the centre of the club’s operations and fan experience.