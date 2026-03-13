CR Belouizdad head coach Sead Ramovic breaks silence on Kaizer Chiefs links - 'It is always an honour '
- Backpagepix
Amakhosi search for a new leader
CR Belouizdad head coach Sead Ramovic has finally addressed the mounting speculation linking him with a move to South African giants Kaizer Chiefs.
The former TS Galaxy mentor is reportedly high on the shortlist at Naturena as the hierarchy weighs up its options following a difficult spell for current co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef.
With Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung Jr having previously warned of consequences if results did not improve, the German-born Bosnian has emerged as a target alongside MC Alger’s Rhulani Mokwena.
- Backpage
Respect for the current regime
Despite the intense interest from the Soweto club, Ramovic has been careful to remain professional regarding his colleagues currently in the hot seat.
Speaking on the links, the tactician expressed his reluctance to fuel the fire while another staff member is in place.
"I have a lot of respect for my colleagues, and for that reason, it would be very disrespectful for me to comment on speculation about a club that already has a coach. They are people I respect deeply, not only as coaches but also as great human beings," Ramovic told Soccer Laduma.
- Kaizer Chiefs
The magnitude of the Chiefs brand
While he avoided confirming any direct talks, Ramovic did not hide his admiration for the stature of the Glamour Boys within the continental landscape.
"What I can say is that Kaizer Chiefs is one of the biggest and most historic clubs in African football, with incredible supporters, a strong football culture, and a long tradition of developing talented players. It is a club that has a special place in South African football," Ramovic added, acknowledging the unique draw of the club.
"Of course, when a coach’s name is mentioned in connection with a club of that stature, it is always an honour and recognition of the work being done by the players and staff around me," the former Rockets coach said.
This recognition comes after a successful period in the PSL and his subsequent move to Algeria, where he has continued to enhance his reputation as a modern, progressive coach capable of managing big expectations.
- Backpage
Focus remains on Algerian silverware
For now, according to the man himself, his immediate priorities lie across the border in North Africa, where he is chasing multiple trophies.
"But my responsibility today is with my team and my players at CR Belouizdad. At the moment, our full focus is on the semi-final of the Algerian Cup and the quarter-final of the CAF competition (against Al Masry).
"Last season we also reached the (Algerian Cup) final, but unfortunately we lost it (against USM Alger). Our objective now is to work hard, reach the final again, and this time try to win the trophy," Ramovic clarified.
This stance may give Kaizer Chiefs time to finalize their decision-making process as they look to restore their former glory.
While Ramovic remains committed to his current project, his open admission that the links are an 'honour' will certainly leave the door ajar for a potential return to South Africa should the Amakhosi hierarchy decide to make a formal move at the end of the current campaign.