CR Belouizdad head coach Sead Ramovic breaks silence on Kaizer Chiefs links - 'It is always an honour '

While he avoided confirming any direct talks, Ramovic did not hide his admiration for the stature of the Glamour Boys within the continental landscape.

"What I can say is that Kaizer Chiefs is one of the biggest and most historic clubs in African football, with incredible supporters, a strong football culture, and a long tradition of developing talented players. It is a club that has a special place in South African football," Ramovic added, acknowledging the unique draw of the club.

"Of course, when a coach’s name is mentioned in connection with a club of that stature, it is always an honour and recognition of the work being done by the players and staff around me," the former Rockets coach said.

This recognition comes after a successful period in the PSL and his subsequent move to Algeria, where he has continued to enhance his reputation as a modern, progressive coach capable of managing big expectations.