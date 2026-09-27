The long-awaited ruling in Manchester City's financial charges case did not close one of the longest-running sagas in Premier League history. It has thrown open a new phase, more complex and more contentious than anything that came before.

Years of investigations and hearings have finally produced a verdict: the independent commission that examined the case found Manchester City guilty of most of the financial breaches levelled against them. Here lies the paradox. Reaching that outcome settled nothing and simply shifted the fight to fresh ground. What will the punishment be? When will it land? And will the case ever reach a decisive conclusion at all?

Two years and 10 days after the hearings began, and 1,329 days after the charges were brought, the focus has moved beyond the substance of the verdict. Everyone now wants to know what it means for Manchester City, for the Premier League table, and even for rival clubs who may feel they were harmed by the breaches at the heart of it all.

Neither the Premier League nor Manchester City has officially confirmed the details of the ruling, which makes the whole affair stranger still. "The Athletic" revealed the details of the case, before "BBC Sport" confirmed the ruling had been sent to club officials during the week. To view the file, they had to sign a non-disclosure agreement.

The commission's ruling was meant to be the defining moment. Every indication now suggests it was merely the end of the first phase.









Manchester City can still lodge an appeal. The Premier League has said nothing publicly about the details of the ruling, while the club has confined itself to insisting that "the process is still ongoing", a clear signal that it does not consider the case closed.

Uncertainty now grips the Premier League. Clubs and fans alike must wait for the next step, for the possible punishment, for when it will be issued and how it will be enforced.

A points deduction looms as one of the strongly touted possibilities given the seriousness of the charges. Yet that remains tied to the punishment and appeal procedures, especially as Manchester City have held firm throughout the past years in rejecting the charges brought against them.

The scale of the punishment is only half the problem. Its timing could have significant effects on the entire competition.