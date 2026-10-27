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conte manchester unitedGetty Images
Emanuele Tramacere
Translated by

Conte to Manchester United? Sir Alex Ferguson said: “That all-encompassing manager role no longer exists”

Manchester United
Juventus
A. Conte

Antonio Conte to replace Michael Carrick when the next international break begins? Reports in England claim Manchester United's confirmation of their current manager today is only temporary. They say the club will dismiss and replace him during the next break for the final Nations League matches.

Conte looks an unlikely choice, though. The former Juve, Inter and Napoli manager's style and approach to management do not suit what Red Devils fans around the world want today.

That, at least, is the view of the Daily Mirror, which cited comments from Sir Alex Ferguson, the legendary former manager at Old Trafford. Two years ago, without speaking directly about the manager from Salento, Ferguson outlined the qualities needed to take his old place in the dugout. Those words now cast doubt on Conte's candidacy.

  • “That role no longer exists”

    Speaking on The Go Radio Business Show, Ferguson questioned whether football still has room for the "all-encompassing" manager Conte would like to be and could become:

    "I think that role of manager (someone who deals with everything and keeps everything under control, editor's note) has now disappeared from football. I was fortunate to spend a period as manager at Manchester United, where I had control over much of the club because I immersed myself in it completely. I also had the personality and communication skills needed to do it."

  • A good personality to handle many different ones

    "It is essential, if you want to manage a club the size of Manchester United, to have a good personality and excellent organisational skills to deal with different types of personalities and players.

    You also have to be aware of the fans around the world: it is not just about pleasing your own players, but also a huge fan base."

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