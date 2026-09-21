Morgan Gibbs-White set for England return as Chelsea star Cole Palmer prepares to withdraw from Thomas Tuchel squad

The withdrawal comes as a bitter blow for Palmer, who was controversially omitted from England's recent World Cup squad. Tuchel had recalled the Chelsea forward to the senior fold, eager to see him perform on the international stage once again.

Speaking before the injury, Tuchel admitted Palmer had a "point to prove" upon his return. The Three Lions boss stated that the attacker needed "to step up" in order to "keep his shirt and justify the nomination."

Palmer has not featured for his country since a 1-0 friendly defeat against Japan in March. His international ambitions will now have to wait until he recovers from this latest setback.