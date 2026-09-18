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Chelsea's set-piece vulnerabilities exposed again in a devastating 3-0 loss to unbeaten Brentford
Set-piece struggles continue for Alonso
Chelsea started the match brightly but failed to capitalise on their early dominance at the Gtech Community Stadium. Pedro Neto and Cole Palmer created several dangerous opportunities in the first half, testing the hosts' resolve.
However, the visitors collapsed after the break. Brentford broke the deadlock in the 61st minute when Jaidon Anthony converted a well-worked corner. This marked the fifth set-piece goal Chelsea have conceded already this season, exposing a severe lack of defensive organisation. The Blues' backline appeared completely static, allowing their opponents to seize control of the contest.
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Brentford dominate the physical battle
Following the opening goal, Keith Andrews' men intensified their pressure and dominated the physical midfield battles. Chelsea struggled to create meaningful responses, with their attackers entirely neutralised by a resolute defensive setup.
The hosts continuously threatened through quick counter-attacks and long balls, exploiting the gaps in a fragile backline. Their relentless attacking approach eventually paid off in the 82nd minute.
Mikkel Damsgaard initiated a swift move that found Kevin Schade, and although his initial effort was saved, Thiago reacted quickest to bury the rebound. The strike ended a seven-game goal drought for the forward and effectively killed the game.
Late strike seals the victory
The misery for the visitors was complete deep into stoppage time as their defensive structure completely disintegrated. In the 94th minute, Schade launched a long throw into the penalty area, causing panic among the tired defenders. The ball eventually fell to Fabio Carvalho, who was unmarked at the back post.
Returning from a serious knee injury that had sidelined him for almost a year, Carvalho calmly slotted the ball home to make it 3-0. The final whistle confirmed a comprehensive defeat for Chelsea, highlighting their inability to defend their penalty area under sustained pressure.
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What comes next for both clubs?
Alonso and his staff must urgently rethink their strategies during the international break. Chelsea currently sit seventh with seven points, having suffered their second defeat in five matches, and face Bournemouth next on October 10. Meanwhile, Brentford climb to third place with nine points, maintaining an impressive unbeaten start after securing two wins and three draws.
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