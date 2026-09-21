Cole Palmer’s dedication to England strongly questioned by pundits after latest national team withdrawal

Palmer was recalled by Tuchel for England's upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures against Spain, Czechia, and Croatia. This marked his first call-up since missing out on the 2026 World Cup squad. However, Palmer withdrew from the setup citing injury issues, despite completing 90 minutes in Chelsea's 3-0 defeat to Brentford on Friday.

His decision has sparked immediate backlash. Palmer is among five players, including Declan Rice and Kobbie Mainoo, to leave the camp, with Morgan Gibbs-White and James Garner drafted in as replacements. The timing of his withdrawal has caused frustration among fans and media alike.