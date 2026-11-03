Clubs breathe easy while the national team suffocates: how does postponing the Asian Cup affect Saudi football?

That was how Saudi media figure Waleed Al-Faraj summed up the postponement of the AFC Asian Cup, insisting the Roshn League could breathe a sigh of relief now it was no longer forced to plough through a congested fixture list.

The relief showed in the Roshn League association's first decision after the Asian tournament was pushed back. The league postponed the thirteenth round too, with plenty of time now available to stage it free of pressure.

That decision stretches well beyond the thirteenth round. Every remaining round of the season will be rescheduled so matches fall at natural intervals, rather than cramming a fixture in every 72 hours.

The knock-on effect should be a clear positive for Roshn League football. Fewer injuries. And a chance for teams to field as many of their stars as possible, without losing them to knocks or rest.