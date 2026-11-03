Clubs breathe easy while the national team suffocates: how does postponing the Asian Cup affect Saudi football?

Every Saudi club stands to gain from the decision, but the real winners are those juggling continental football, above all in the AFC Champions League Elite.
Those sides have laboured this season under a relentless fixture load. You only have to look at their slipping results in the Asian competition compared with previous years.
Spread the Roshn League matches across wider time slots and the clubs get the rest they need, cutting injuries and fatigue. That will be a huge boost for the Saudi sides.
They can then field their first-choice line-up, or something close to it, in the AFC Champions League Elite without wholesale changes, as Al-Hilal were forced into against Qatar's Al-Shamal, for example.
Positive results in the league stage should follow, carrying the Saudi clubs into the round of 16 and then deeper through the knockout rounds.