For the first time in its seventy-year history, the Ballon d'Or awards ceremony came to London, with organisers picking the famous London Palladium theatre as the venue.

England captain and Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane enjoyed the perfect homecoming on Monday night, crowned with the Ballon d'Or for the first time in his career. The rest of the evening ran far less smoothly.

The "BBC" picked over the moments that turned the ceremony chaotic, asking: "Did the organisers announce the names of the winners early, or was it just a simple mistake? And why was the ceremony delayed, and why did the crowd jeer?".