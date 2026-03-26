Christopher Nkunku is set to leave Milan – this time it’s a done deal. The French forward, who was at the centre of various transfer rumours in January, will once again be making headlines on websites and in newspapers this June. The club has in fact decided to listen to offers for him, with the aim of capitalising on his sale. Massimiliano Allegri has been quite clear in recent weeks: the former Paris Saint-Germain player is not a first-choice, sitting behind Rafa Leao and Christian Pulisic in the pecking order, and now that Santiago Gimenez has returned, his playing time risks being further reduced. Between now and the end of May, he is likely to see very limited playing time; it is no coincidence that Didier Deschamps has chosen not to consider him for France’s upcoming fixtures, the friendly matches against Brazil and Colombia.
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Christopher Nkunku on the transfer market: how much could Milan get for him, and who are the suitors?
DISAPPOINTING RESULTS
Nkunku’s track record speaks of a key player: with Leipzig, he made 172 appearances and scored 70 goals, winning two DFB-Pokal titles and the 2022/23 Bundesliga top scorer award; with Chelsea, he racked up 62 appearances and 18 goals, winning the Conference League and the 2025 Club World Cup. At Milan, however, things have been a different story: 6 goals and 3 assists in 27 matches across the league, the Italian Super Cup and the Coppa Italia, with just 13 of those appearances coming as a starter. He hasn’t started a Serie A match since 18 February, a 1-1 home draw against Como; since then, he has played 5 minutes against Parma, 12 minutes against Cremonese, 6 minutes against Inter, 23 minutes against Lazio and 20 minutes against Torino.
HOW MUCH DID IT COST: RISK OF A LOSS
Nkunku joined Milan in August 2025, with the club paying €37 million plus €5 million in bonuses to secure his signature from Chelsea. The Paris Saint-Germain academy graduate has a gross annual salary of €9.25 million; his total cost to the club, comprising the annual transfer fee (€7.4 million) and his salary, is €16.65 million. To avoid a capital loss, Nkunku must be sold for around €30 million.
WHERE MIGHT NKUNKU END UP?
In January, Nkunku was targeted by Tedesco’s Fenerbahçe, who had previously managed him at Leipzig, but the two clubs failed to reach an agreement. This summer, the Istanbul-based side could make another move for him; certainly, any club interested will need to budget for a transfer fee of €35 million. At present, interest from the Saudi Pro League cannot be ruled out, whilst there has been no confirmation regarding Roma.