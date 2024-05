‘Not built for that’ – Christian Pulisic position debate sparks Landon Donovan comparison as USMNT mull over how to bring the best out of AC Milan forward Christian PulisicUSAAC MilanSerie ACopa America

Christian Pulisic has been likened to Landon Donovan in a best position debate, with the USMNT told he is “not built” for a central playmaking post.