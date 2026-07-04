'I could've offered something different' - Chelsea star Cole Palmer speaks out on England World Cup squad snub

Palmer has admitted that missing out on a place in the England squad for the World Cup was a difficult pill to swallow. Despite his status as one of the Premier League's most technical talents, the former Manchester City man was left out of the 26-man group currently competing in North America.

Speaking about the snub, Palmer revealed the personal frustration of being excluded from the biggest stage in football.

“Every player that plays football wants to be at the World Cup,” Palmer told The Times. “But it’s a decision that I cannot change and a hard one, for whatever reason. But I’m just trying to enjoy the summer off - the first summer I’ve ever had off.”

The attacking midfielder has since been seen holidaying in Ibiza as he looks to reset following a challenging domestic campaign where his numbers have dipped since his breakout season at Stamford Bridge.