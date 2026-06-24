Chelsea set massive price tag on Malo Gusto as defender considers Stamford Bridge exit

Premier League giants Manchester City are among the clubs to have been contacted, with the Etihad Stadium side looking to bolster their options at right-back. A move to the Etihad Stadium would see Gusto reunite with former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca, whom he played under for 18 months before the Italian manager's departure from Stamford Bridge in January.

While City are interested in adding competition for Matheus Nunes, BBCreports that the £75m valuation may prove a stumbling block. The Portugal international has excelled in the role since being converted from midfield - scoring one goal and providing seven assists in the Premier League last season - which previously led former manager Pep Guardiola to praise him as one of the best emerging right-backs in the league. However, City remain keen on a younger, natural fit for the position.