Xabi Alonso's start with Chelsea has not lived up to expectations. Ten rounds into the Premier League, the Spanish coach has yet to stamp his anticipated shape on the team, and the results keep swinging. The latest chapter was a 1-0 defeat to Sunderland, who went into the game rock bottom of the table. That loss has only sharpened the question marks over Alonso's future and his project with the Blues.

Chelsea's tally after those first 10 rounds offers little comfort: five wins, one draw and four defeats. Hardly the start you would expect from a side aiming to climb back among the contenders. They are not in any European competition this season either, which hands them more time to rest and prepare than many of their rivals who are juggling extra fixtures.

Losing to Sunderland piled on the pressure and reopened the debate over whether Alonso can build a team that competes. The trouble runs deeper than results. Chelsea's performances lack a clear identity, and that raises the obvious questions. Why the stumble? And will the board give their Spanish coach enough time to put his ideas into practice?