Does Chelsea's post-Enzo Maresca slump suggest he IS the right man to replace Pep Guardiola at Man City?

But elite football coaches do not rest for long, and the Italian made it clear in his blissful Instagram post that he was not going to be lounging about on the beach with his family forever. This was "time to recharge" ahead of the next demanding job. And that job is looking increasingly likely to be at Manchester City, Chelsea's next opponents and where he built his reputation as a coach.
Maresca’s interest in succeeding Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium and the meetings he reportedly held with City were a big factor in his sudden departure from Chelsea on New Year’s Day, although there were other reasons for the breakdown in his relationship with the club hierarchy, including a sharp decline results and his feud with the medical team.
From afar it looked like Maresca was a cantankerous figure who most clubs would want to steer well clear of. But events over the last three months have begun to paint him in a positive light and made Maresca seem like a suitable candidate to step into Guardiola’s shoes when the Catalan steps down, potentially at the end of this season.