AFP
'It's a reality' - Liam Rosenior defends Chelsea substitutions in thumping PSG defeat
A historic European humbling at Stamford Bridge
In a record-breaking defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea's Champions League campaign came to an end. A defensive error allowed the visitors to take the lead within the first six minutes, effectively quashing any hopes of a comeback. Once the Blues found themselves 2-0 down and trailing 7-2 on aggregate, manager Rosenior made substitutions, bringing off Pedro, Palmer, and Fernandez. Shortly after their exit, Senny Mayulu scored a third goal, sealing Chelsea's fate with an 8-2 aggregate loss —marking the club's heaviest defeat in a competitive two-legged tie.
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Rosenior addresses the 'admission of defeat'
Confronted with suggestions that his substitutions were an admission of failure, Rosenior pointed to the physical toll on his squad. "I think it's not just an admission. It's a reality of where the group are," the coach explained. "They've played over 100 games in 18 months. They've had no break in terms of the international games, the travelling that, say, Joao Pedro or Enzo Fernandez or Moises Caicedo do to South America. It's not an excuse. This is a by-product of success of the Club World Cup and it's a great thing that the club achieved at the Club World Cup."
He added: "You're seeing with Reece [James], you're seeing with players, that if I don't manage their minutes, their likelihood of getting injured is increased very highly. So I want us to make sure we're in this competition next season as a minimum. We're still fighting for an FA Cup, but I have to make maybe really difficult decisions that at the time probably don't look great, to be honest. You never want to take off your best players when you're five goals down in a tie, but I want to make the right decisions for the football club in the long term as well."
Blues eye domestic recovery
Reflecting on a challenging period that saw his side's European ambitions crumble, Rosenior insisted that his personal confidence remains unshaken despite the heavy aggregate defeat.
"For sure. This is football. Excuse me, I lost my voice shouting. Not at the players after the game but during the game. This is football," he noted. "Moments can change the flow of things. Two and a quarter games ago, we were away in Paris or coming off the back of Aston Villa, a very good performance. 2-2 in the game, but we don't take care of the moments, we switch off. What I have to do is make sure that we get that back on track and that comes from not making mistakes or errors. That's something that me and my staff have already spoken about now, but that's something that I will speak about tomorrow and make sure that we go into the Everton game in a really positive frame of mind."
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Chasing Champions League qualification and domestic silverware
Following this continental disappointment, Chelsea must quickly refocus on their Premier League campaign, where they currently sit sixth in the table and just three points adrift of fourth-placed Aston Villa. The race for a top-four finish remains wide open, and with eight matches remaining, ensuring a return to Europe’s elite competition is now the club's primary objective. Beyond the league, the Blues still have a genuine opportunity to secure silverware this season, as they remain active in the FA Cup. A favourable quarter-final tie against Port Vale is scheduled for early April, offering Rosenior’s side a golden chance to reach Wembley and salvage a trophy from a turbulent campaign.
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