Chelsea icon John Terry set to take charge of all football decisions at Colchester United as £14m takeover nears completion

While the legendary centre-back has yet to comment publicly, the current leadership at the Community Stadium has acknowledged that a deal is moving toward its conclusion. This transition could potentially leverage Terry's experience within the Chelsea academy to facilitate future loan arrangements for the Essex-based side.

Addressing the ongoing negotiations in a statement released by the club, owner Robbie Cowling said: "Colchester United are currently in detailed discussions with a consortium regarding a proposed sale of the club. At this stage, we are not in a position to comment on any specific individuals or companies involved.

"Further details will only be shared once a transaction has been fully completed and all formalities have been concluded. In the meantime, my focus remains on ensuring that any decision regarding the future ownership of the club is the right one for Colchester United, its supporters, and its long-term success."