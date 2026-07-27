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Chelsea eye shock move for Jordan Henderson with midfielder available for free just a year after Brentford move
A shift in recruitment strategy
According to SunSport, Chelsea are plotting a shock swoop for Brentford star Henderson as the club continues to overhaul its approach to the transfer market. After several windows focused almost exclusively on recruiting high-potential youngsters, the Blues are now pivoting toward proven experience to balance their squad.
The midfielder only joined Brentford on a two-year deal last summer following an 18-month spell with Dutch giants Ajax. However, Keith Andrews’ side could be willing to contract termination, allowing him to join the Blues on a free transfer. This would allow Henderson to prolong his career at the highest level of European football while helping Chelsea manage their financial constraints.
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Chelsea not the only club interested
Despite his advancing age, Henderson remains a relevant figure on the international stage. He was recently part of Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for the 2026 World Cup, where he was viewed as a vital influence behind the scenes. Though his minutes on the pitch were limited to a single cameo appearance from the bench, his presence in the camp was highly valued by the coaching staff.
The Blues are not the only Premier League club monitoring the situation, as two unnamed other top-flight sides are believed to be interested in the 90-cap international. However, Chelsea appear to be leading the chase as they accelerate their interest in various senior figures.
Sunderland block Xhaka move
Chelsea have attempted to sign an experienced figure this summer in Sunderland midfielder Granit Xhaka, who previously flourished under Xabi Alonso at Bayer Leverkusen. However, the Wearside club have fiercely rejected any approaches to part ways with their star man, whose current contract at the Stadium of Light runs until the summer of 2028.
Sunderland’s uncompromising stance was further compounded by manager Regis Le Bris, who emphatically declared that "this topic is closed" regarding a move to Stamford Bridge. The Black Cats view the Swiss international as completely indispensable to their upcoming Europa League campaign and are under no financial pressure to sell, prompting Chelsea to pivot towards a move for Henderson.
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Henderson's career by numbers
Henderson made 694 appearances across his career for the clubs he represented – Coventry City, Sunderland, Liverpool, Al-Ettifaq, Ajax, and Brentford – scoring 41 goals and providing 87 assists. The midfielder collected eight trophies during his career, all of them with Liverpool, most notably the 2019-20 Premier League title and the 2019 Champions League crown. He was also named the Premier League Player of the Season in 2020.
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