'Nobody wants you!' - Chelsea icon tells Enzo Fernandez to leave Stamford Bridge immediately amid Man City links

Leboeuf has insisted that selling Fernandez is the best solution for everyone involved. Speaking to ESPN, the 1998 World Cup winner urged the club to let the player leave immediately.

"Enzo Fernandez, I think he’s gone," Leboeuf declared. "We have the case with Julian Alvarez. A club can fight and try to keep a player but if the player wants to go, he has to go because there is no way that he would be fully fit, fully fit also psychologically, to give 100 per cent.

"I think nobody wants Enzo Fernandez to stay. It’s time for him to go because he decided to go because he showed last season because of his comment that he wants to leave. So, bye-bye. Good luck."

Leboeuf also commented on goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, who was dropped following high-profile errors against Fulham, making way for new signing Emiliano Martinez. "Everybody made a statement about Robert Sanchez after what happened in the last game that he played and the goal he conceded," Leboeuf added. "It was kind of an emergency and it’s why Emiliano Martinez signed. He signed in the morning and played in the afternoon.

"It’s only fair, that’s what it is. We play in a world of competition, and you have to accept that competition. It’s been a while since we warned everybody about Robert Sanchez’s consistency and that’s why they made that choice and very quickly." The Spanish keeper is now heavily linked with Cesc Fabregas' Como.



