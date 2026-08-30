Chelsea reach agreement with Monaco to sign Lamine Camara as Enzo Fernandez nears exit

Chelsea have agreed a deal with Monaco to sign Camara for a fee expected to reach €45m, including bonuses. According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, the transfer is nearing completion with only the payment schedule left to be finalised.

The Senegalese midfielder will arrive at Stamford Bridge as a direct replacement for Fernandez. Fernandez is in the advanced stages of completing a monumental £120m transfer to Premier League rivals Manchester City to reunite with Enzo Maresca. Chelsea have actively targeted Camara throughout the summer, outmanoeuvring Crystal Palace to land their priority target.