Ex-Chelsea and Brazil star in talks to become Bayer Leverkusen coach

Leverkusen have begun negotiations with Luis as they look to usher in a new era. According to Sky Sport, the 40-year-old is the clear preferred choice of the club's board, despite Die Werkself maintaining a list of alternative options should a deal fail to materialise.

The German outfit is currently finalising the departure of Hjulmand, who has struggled to meet expectations since taking over from Erik ten Hag, who had to leave after the second matchday of the past season. While Hjulmand remains under contract until 2027, the club's hierarchy is prepared to announce his exit as soon as a successor is secured.