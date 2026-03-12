Getty
Celtic target Tottenham cult hero to take managerial reins when Martin O'Neill departs
Keane emerges as top Parkhead candidate
Keane's stock is currently high after he successfully guided Ferencvaros to the Hungarian title last season and previously enjoyed trophy success with Maccabi Tel Aviv. According to The Guardian, decision-makers at Celtic believe Keane would be open to returning to the club where he enjoyed a brief but memorable loan spell as a player in 2010. While no formal talks will take place until the current Scottish Premiership campaign concludes, the Irishman is firmly at the top of their shortlist for the permanent role.
O'Neill prepares to hand over the baton
The move comes as O’Neill’s second spell in the Celtic dugout nears its conclusion. The 74-year-old returned to stabilize the club again after the disastrous eight-game tenure of Wilfried Nancy. O'Neill was always intended to be a short-term solution, but remains on course to potentially secure a domestic double.
As part of the broader changes expected in the summer, O’Neill’s current assistant Shaun Maloney is tipped for a move into a senior background role. Maloney is held in high regard by the club's board and is expected to be a central figure in the technical hierarchy regardless of who takes the managerial seat. The transition is seen as vital for a squad that is expected to undergo a massive player overhaul after criticism regarding recent recruitment strategies.
Competition for Keane's services
Celtic may face a battle to secure their man, as Keane’s recent successes in Europe have alerted several clubs in the United Kingdom. He was recently linked with a return to Tottenham following the dismissal of Thomas Frank, though he reportedly had no interest in the short-term deal eventually taken by Igor Tudor. Currently, Keane remains focused on his duties in Hungary, where Ferencvaros sit joint top of the league and remain competitive in the Europa League.
Celtic's hierarchy are aware of the competition but remains confident that the lure of the Glasgow giants will be enough to entice Keane. The club is desperate for a long-term project after a season of managerial merry-go-rounds that has seen them fall five points behind league leaders Hearts.
Alternative options on the radar
While Keane is the preferred choice, Celtic have naturally considered other names should a deal fail to materialize. Current Wales manager Craig Bellamy has admirers within Parkhead, though his situation is complicated by his nation’s involvement in the upcoming World Cup playoffs. Additionally, Motherwell boss Jens Berthel Askou has drawn praise for his impressive work at Fir Park, though some board members are wary about whether he is ready for such a significant step up in pressure.
The priority remains Keane, whose winning mentality in Israel and Hungary has proven he can deliver under the expectation of silverware. Celtic are determined to avoid a repeat of the Nancy appointment and believe Keane provides the necessary blend of tactical acumen and leadership. With the domestic season reaching its climax, the Hoops are ready to move quickly once O'Neill steps aside to ensure the new man has a full pre-season to implement his vision.
