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Elche CF v RC Celta de Vigo - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Celta Vigo’s Giraldez, the manager with two degrees, warns Juventus: “We will be motivated, determined, aggressive and dominant”

Celta Vigo vs Juventus
Juventus
Celta Vigo
Europa League
C. Giraldez

Juventus’ Europa League opponents’ manager speaks

Claudio Giraldez, Celta Vigo manager, laid out his approach ahead of the match against Juventus on the second matchday of the Europa League league phase: "I want my team to take the field motivated, determined, aggressive and intent on playing dominant football."


On his side's form and injuries, Giraldez added: "We know how to do that. We have shown it several times, even if we have not played to our potential at the start of this league season. I have already told the players: we must play on equal terms with our illustrious opponents, and I have no doubt that we will. Just as we did last season when we beat Real Madrid at the Bernabeu and Atletico Madrid at the Metropolitano. As for the injured players, Iago Aspas and Sebastian Caceres have recovered."

  • According to Sportmediaset, Giraldez has two degrees, one in journalism: "I graduated in Physical Activity and Sport Sciences and also in journalism. It is very important to understand all the nuances of journalistic work."

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Europa League

15 Oct 2026

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