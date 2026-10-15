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'Kolo Muani was there at the right moment!' – Late stoppage-time drama secures Juventus victory in Vigo
Kolo Muani completes dramatic European comeback in Vigo
Juventus secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Celta Vigo on Matchday 2 of the UEFA Europa League group stage at Abanca-Balaídos. After Hugo Alvarez opened the scoring for the Spanish hosts in the 18th minute, Luciano Spalletti's side rallied after the break to claim all three points.
Nick Woltemade equalised for the visitors before substitute Randal Kolo Muani headed home a 92nd-minute winner from Andrea Cambiaso’s cross.
Pierre Kalulu also marked a major milestone on the night, making his 100th appearance for the Bianconeri.
- AgenciaLOF
Spalletti praises late winning move and team attitude
Speaking after the dramatic finish, Juventus head coach Luciano Spalletti highlighted the team's relentless effort to chase all three points. "I saw a desire not to settle, but to go out and win the game, and we managed to do that with a straightforward move, executed correctly," Spalletti said.
"We got the ball back into the box, played that through ball, and Kolo Muani was there at the right moment to finish it."
"In the end, we were rewarded both for our substitutions and for the team's attitude on the pitch."
Taking risks key to Juve's second-half surge
The Bianconeri showed far greater determination in the second half, with Chico Conceicao and Pape Matar Sarr forcing saves before Nico Gonzalez struck the post in stoppage time. Spalletti backed his side's proactive approach despite earlier tactical difficulties.
"Taking risks is part and parcel of modern football. I like the lads’ attitude, they showed it again this evening," Spalletti noted.
"Every time we had the ball, we kept going until the very last moment."
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What's next for Juventus and Celta Vigo
The stoppage-time victory ensures Juventus maintain momentum in their Europa League group-stage campaign.
Juventus will look to extend their winning run when they host Rennes on Matchday 3.
Celta Vigo, meanwhile, travel to face Celtic in search of their first points in the competition.
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