Cedric Kaze praises Kaizer Chiefs midfielder pulling the strings as his 'invaluable experience' boosts Amakhosi control - 'He leads the team up'
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Seamless transition
Lebohang Maboe has quietly become one of the most consistent performers in the Premier Soccer League for Kaizer Chiefs.
The former Sundowns midfielder has also hit top form, earning three back-to-back Man of the Match awards after a string of commanding displays that underlined his growing influence. His consistency has now sparked conversations among supporters, with calls for Hugo Broos to take notice and consider him for the South Africa national team setup ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Co-coach Cedric Kaze has also been full of praise, describing Maboe as a player who brings invaluable experience and calm authority to the Amakhosi midfield.
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Kaze hails midfield influence
Kaze has been vocal about the technical and tactical advantages Maboe brings to the squad, suggesting that the midfielder’s arrival has fundamentally improved the team's structure.
"I think in every game model that you use in a football team, the midfield is very important," said Kaze, as quoted by KickOff.
"When the midfield works well, the rest of the team follows. To have a player that understands the game, that leads the other players technically, even mentally he knows when to go forward. He knows when to slow down the game."
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The ultimate technical leader
The Burundian coach further elaborated on the specific attributes that make Maboe such a rare asset in the South African top flight.
It is not just his work rate that stands out, but his decision-making under pressure and his ability to transition the team from defensive phases into attacking threats with minimal fuss.
"He is a player that is always looking to play forward," Kaze continued.
"He gives a very few passes back. He is a player that, as well, has a very good delivery on set-pieces. To have that kind of technical player with his experience is invaluable.
"He leads the team up."
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What comes next for Maboe & Amakhosi?
As the season enters its final stretch, the challenge for Maboe will be to maintain these high standards and keep the momentum going.
With four straight wins under their belt, Chiefs are finally starting to look like a well-oiled machine, and some of that renewed stability can be traced back to the veteran’s influence in the middle of the park.
The Glamour Boys now shift their focus to Magesi FC as they return to action on April 15, aiming to extend their winning run and finish the campaign on a strong note.