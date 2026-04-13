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Cedric Kaze, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

Cedric Kaze praises Kaizer Chiefs midfielder pulling the strings as his 'invaluable experience' boosts Amakhosi control - 'He leads the team up'

Kaizer Chiefs
Premier Soccer League
Magesi FC vs Kaizer Chiefs
Magesi FC
Polokwane City vs Kaizer Chiefs
Polokwane City
L. Maboe
K. Ben Youssef
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Mexico vs South Africa
Mexico
South Africa
World Cup
H. Broos

The 31-year-old playmaker has quickly become a key figure in the Soweto giants’ midfield since joining the side led by co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef earlier this season. The ex-Mamelodi Sundowns star has been in fine form at Naturena, earning widespread praise from both the Amakhosi faithful and the technical team for how seamlessly he has settled into life at the club.

  • Justice Figareido, Chippa United & Lebohang Maboe, Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    Seamless transition

    Lebohang Maboe has quietly become one of the most consistent performers in the Premier Soccer League for Kaizer Chiefs.

    The former Sundowns midfielder has also hit top form, earning three back-to-back Man of the Match awards after a string of commanding displays that underlined his growing influence. His consistency has now sparked conversations among supporters, with calls for Hugo Broos to take notice and consider him for the South Africa national team setup ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

    Co-coach Cedric Kaze has also been full of praise, describing Maboe as a player who brings invaluable experience and calm authority to the Amakhosi midfield.

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  • Cedric Kaze, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Kaze hails midfield influence

    Kaze has been vocal about the technical and tactical advantages Maboe brings to the squad, suggesting that the midfielder’s arrival has fundamentally improved the team's structure.

    "I think in every game model that you use in a football team, the midfield is very important," said Kaze, as quoted by KickOff.

    "When the midfield works well, the rest of the team follows. To have a player that understands the game, that leads the other players technically, even mentally he knows when to go forward. He knows when to slow down the game."

  • Lebohang Maboe, Kaizer Chiefs, November 2025Backpage

    The ultimate technical leader

    The Burundian coach further elaborated on the specific attributes that make Maboe such a rare asset in the South African top flight.

    It is not just his work rate that stands out, but his decision-making under pressure and his ability to transition the team from defensive phases into attacking threats with minimal fuss.

    "He is a player that is always looking to play forward," Kaze continued.

    "He gives a very few passes back. He is a player that, as well, has a very good delivery on set-pieces. To have that kind of technical player with his experience is invaluable.

    "He leads the team up."

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  • Kaizer Chiefs, March 2026Backpage

    What comes next for Maboe & Amakhosi?

    As the season enters its final stretch, the challenge for Maboe will be to maintain these high standards and keep the momentum going.

    With four straight wins under their belt, Chiefs are finally starting to look like a well-oiled machine, and some of that renewed stability can be traced back to the veteran’s influence in the middle of the park.

    The Glamour Boys now shift their focus to Magesi FC as they return to action on April 15, aiming to extend their winning run and finish the campaign on a strong note.