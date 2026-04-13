Cedric Kaze praises Kaizer Chiefs midfielder pulling the strings as his 'invaluable experience' boosts Amakhosi control - 'He leads the team up'

Lebohang Maboe has quietly become one of the most consistent performers in the Premier Soccer League for Kaizer Chiefs.

The former Sundowns midfielder has also hit top form, earning three back-to-back Man of the Match awards after a string of commanding displays that underlined his growing influence. His consistency has now sparked conversations among supporters, with calls for Hugo Broos to take notice and consider him for the South Africa national team setup ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Co-coach Cedric Kaze has also been full of praise, describing Maboe as a player who brings invaluable experience and calm authority to the Amakhosi midfield.