Cavin Johnson hits back at Stuart Baxter's sensational claims of Kaizer Chiefs 'boardroom interference' - 'It was not the case'
- Backpage
Johnson dismisses claims of management involvement
Former Kaizer Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson has opened up about his brief spell in charge of Amakhosi, addressing speculation around possible management interference at the Soweto giants.
The experienced coach reflected on his time at Naturena, insisting he did not face pressure from the club’s hierarchy while also suggesting that recruitment decisions at the club may have played a role in their struggles.
- Backpage
Recruitment crisis at Naturena?
“For the short period that I was at Kaizer Chiefs, it was not the case [management interference],” Johnson explained to FARPost.
“I did not experience those types of challenges personally. I did not have those types of demands coming to me.
“However, I do believe that along the way, the organisation as a whole has not recruited the right quality of players.
"When I was there, I was not involved in the actual buying and selling of personnel; I was only with the senior team for a relatively short period.”
- Backpage
Comparing legends to the current crop
While Johnson was quick to defend the board against accusations of direct interference in his dugout, he did not hold back when assessing the state of the first-team squad.
The 67-year-old tactical veteran believes the real issue lies in the scouting department and the calibre of talent arriving at the club. Johnson suggests that the weight of the famous gold and black jersey may be too heavy for the current crop of stars.
“I also did not have any pre-season with the team. I was meant to come in to save the club, but they decided to part ways. They then restructured with a new coach and technical team. They seemed to be doing well for a short while, but now the wheels seem to have come off again,” Johnson noted.
His comments come at a sensitive time for the club, as fans have recently staged protests at the Naturena headquarters following a dismal run of form under the current technical leadership of Cedric Kaze and Khaili Ben Youssef.
- Backpage
What comes next?
Johnson’s critique deepened as he questioned whether the modern-day Chiefs stars possess the same DNA as the icons who built the club's legacy. He argues that the culture of excellence that once defined the Soweto giants has been diluted, leading to the current trophy drought and inconsistency on the pitch.
“In my view, I believe it is the quality of the players. I believe what has been lost is the culture of what a Chiefs player should be. I think it has gone a little bit pear-shaped,” added Johnson.
“Do the current players compare with the likes of Doctor Khumalo, Neil Tovey, Isaac Khungwane, Jabu Pule, Stanton Fredericks, Emmanuel Ngobese, and John Moshoeu? Does the current crop of players compare with those players? Do they compare with those players who brought Kaizer Chiefs success? You need to look at that.”
- Backpagepix
Sustainable success vs temporary fixes
The former caretaker coach pointed to European giants Barcelona as the blueprint for success, highlighting how the Catalan club successfully transitioned from legends like Lionel Messi and Xavi to a new generation of stars like Lamine Yamal and Pedri.
At Chiefs, however, Johnson feels the transition has been far less clinical. He noted that while several managers have enjoyed brief moments of success, including Nasreddine Nabi ending the ten-year wait for silverware, none have been able to build a lasting dynasty due to the lack of foundational quality.
“At Kaizer Chiefs, I think probably Muhsin Ertugral was the last coach to achieve big accolades because he had the quality of players to do so. Then Stuart Baxter came and achieved a little bit, and Ernst Middendorp achieved a little bit, but the rest got nothing,” Johnson added.
“Nasreddine Nabi also got a little bit, but there has been nothing sustainable—the kind of quality where you can go through a slump and still expect to bounce back well in the following season.”