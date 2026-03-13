Cavin Johnson hits back at Stuart Baxter's sensational claims of Kaizer Chiefs 'boardroom interference' - 'It was not the case'

While Johnson was quick to defend the board against accusations of direct interference in his dugout, he did not hold back when assessing the state of the first-team squad.

The 67-year-old tactical veteran believes the real issue lies in the scouting department and the calibre of talent arriving at the club. Johnson suggests that the weight of the famous gold and black jersey may be too heavy for the current crop of stars.

“I also did not have any pre-season with the team. I was meant to come in to save the club, but they decided to part ways. They then restructured with a new coach and technical team. They seemed to be doing well for a short while, but now the wheels seem to have come off again,” Johnson noted.

His comments come at a sensitive time for the club, as fans have recently staged protests at the Naturena headquarters following a dismal run of form under the current technical leadership of Cedric Kaze and Khaili Ben Youssef.