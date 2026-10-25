Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

Catalonia unrest and memories of 2019: will the Clásico be postponed?

Barcelona vs Real Madrid
Barcelona
Real Madrid
LaLiga
Originals
Analysis
Spain

Surprise developments on the night of the Barcelona and Real Madrid clash

All eyes turn to the Spotify Camp Nou this Sunday evening for the Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid in the tenth round of the Spanish league. The game arrives amid a tense security atmosphere in the Catalan city. Riots gripped central Barcelona on Saturday evening, with shops vandalised, property burned and around 100 people arrested.

Those events have pushed the security measures surrounding the fixture back into the spotlight. Spanish authorities had already classified the Clasico as a high-risk match several days before the unrest broke out.


  • What is happening in Catalonia?

    Catalonia Square and its surroundings witnessed clashes between groups of young people and Catalan police forces on Saturday evening, after a gathering called for by accounts on social media turned into acts of violence and vandalism. Reuters reported that police arrested around 100 people, including 27 minors. Fires broke out at more than 30 locations and 14 commercial premises were vandalised or looted, according to statements by the Interior Minister in the Catalan government, Núria Parlon.

    Rioters burned containers and furnishings in the streets, set up barricades and threw stones and solid objects at police, while shops in the area closed their doors for fear of being vandalised. Police urged citizens to stay away from Catalonia Square and its surroundings for their own safety.

    The calls to gather spread through online groups, in imitation of a student protest movement in France, according to the newspaper "La Vanguardia" and Spain's radio and television broadcaster. The reports did not directly link these movements to the Barcelona versus Real Madrid match.

    Read also: The Negreira case and the insults to Vinícius: a controversial past haunts the Clásico referee

  • High-stakes clásico

    Spain's state commission against violence, racism, xenophobia and intolerance in sport classified the clash between Barcelona and Real Madrid as a high-risk match on 14 October, ten days before the rioting incidents.

    According to "AS" and "Mundo Deportivo", the classification reflects the need to reinforce security before, during and after the match, given the sensitivity of the fixture and the tension that surrounds it.

    A special security deployment is expected around the stadium and the areas where fans gather. The timing matters. Officials issued the classification before Saturday's disturbances, so the rioting cannot be considered a reason for it. No official announcement has been made regarding the postponement or cancellation of the Clásico over the events in the city centre, according to the information available when this report was prepared.

    An earthquake beyond relegation: Manchester City facing an unprecedented threat

  • October 2019 precedent: unrest postpones El Clasico

    This fixture has been postponed over security concerns before. Back in October 2019, La Liga called off the Barcelona and Real Madrid match scheduled for the Camp Nou after a wave of protests and unrest swept through Catalonia, triggered by the prison sentences handed to several leaders of the separatist movement.

    In an official statement at the time, La Liga said it had moved to stop the match going ahead on its original date because of the security situation in the region, and because of intelligence it had received about the possibility of non-peaceful groups exploiting the fixture.

    The league proposed swapping the two venues so the match would take place in Madrid. Both clubs rejected the idea, and the Spanish Football Federation then set the game for 18 December 2019. That month, the authorities threw a huge security operation around the rearranged fixture amid fears that the "Democratic Tsunami" movement would try to disrupt it. The group had called for the global interest in El Clasico to be used as a platform for political messages.

    None of this means the same thing will happen in 2026. The current protests spring from a different source than the 2019 crisis, and so far there is no official information proving any plan exists to disrupt today's match.

    Read also: He never stops stirring controversy: Neymar shocks the Barcelona fans

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Follow GOAL on Google

  • Will tonight's Clásico kick-off time be affected?

    Saturday's events pose an additional security challenge for the city. But linking the rioting to any postponement of the Clasico remains speculation, not confirmed news. The high-risk classification was already in place, and neither the league association, the Spanish Football Federation nor the two clubs have announced any change to the fixture's date because of the unrest.

    Watch the coming hours for any official update from the Catalan police or the organising bodies on the movement of fans, the security measures around the Camp Nou and how far stadium access is affected. Until an official announcement arrives, nothing justifies claiming the Clasico is under threat.

    Barcelona and Real Madrid faced a similar situation on 26 October 2019, when officials issued the postponement decision roughly a week before kick-off. A last-minute call this time would prove far more complex, given the security and organisational arrangements, the movement of fans, the television broadcasting commitments and more.

    Read also Video: can he face Yamal? A sarcastic response from Marcelo

Next matches
BAR

BAR

LaLiga

25 Oct 2026

RMA

RMA