This fixture has been postponed over security concerns before. Back in October 2019, La Liga called off the Barcelona and Real Madrid match scheduled for the Camp Nou after a wave of protests and unrest swept through Catalonia, triggered by the prison sentences handed to several leaders of the separatist movement.

In an official statement at the time, La Liga said it had moved to stop the match going ahead on its original date because of the security situation in the region, and because of intelligence it had received about the possibility of non-peaceful groups exploiting the fixture.

The league proposed swapping the two venues so the match would take place in Madrid. Both clubs rejected the idea, and the Spanish Football Federation then set the game for 18 December 2019. That month, the authorities threw a huge security operation around the rearranged fixture amid fears that the "Democratic Tsunami" movement would try to disrupt it. The group had called for the global interest in El Clasico to be used as a platform for political messages.

None of this means the same thing will happen in 2026. The current protests spring from a different source than the 2019 crisis, and so far there is no official information proving any plan exists to disrupt today's match.