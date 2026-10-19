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FC Barcelona v Getafe CF - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Mohamed Mansi
Translated by

Catalan dilemma: Rodri puts Flick in a tight spot against Paris

Originals
Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona
Paris Saint-Germain
Barcelona
Champions League
H. Flick
Rodri
France
Spain

Hansi Flick has a dilemma on his hands before Barcelona's trip to Paris Saint-Germain. Eric Garcia, Jules Kounde and Andreas Christensen are all out.

According to a report in the newspaper Sport, the absence of that trio leaves the German short of options in defence, forcing him to hunt for a way to complete his back line.

One solution stands out, and he has already used it in the closing minutes against Real Betis: pushing Rodri into the heart of the defence.

The catch is that Rodri has become central to the team's system. His ability to organise ball circulation, beat the opponent's press and control the rhythm of matches is one of Barcelona's biggest strengths this season.

Dropping him into the back line would answer a pressing need. It would also pull him away from the area where he does his most telling work.

Much of the decision hinges on Gerard Martin. He finished the Real Betis match with swelling in the heel after taking a heavy knock, but he joined the squad travelling to Paris.

Should Gerard be fit to partner Pau Cubarsi at centre-back, Flick can keep Rodri in midfield. If the player isn't fully fit, though, the manager will have to weigh up calling on Rodri to fill a position he has only had to play temporarily, during matches when the team finished with ten men after a sending-off.

  • Real Betis Balompie v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Rodri: more than just a midfielder

    The numbers explain why Flick hesitated before changing Rodri's position. Against Getafe, he completed 119 of his 124 attempted passes in 71 minutes on the pitch, a success rate of 96%.

    That display helped Barcelona impose their collective control. The team held 83% of possession, the highest figure they have managed under Hansi Flick.

    Against Galatasaray, where he played the full 90 minutes, Rodri's influence showed again. Barcelona won 4-1 with 71% of possession, completing 632 of 694 attempted passes.

    Once more, Rodri acted as the link in midfield. He helped the team bypass the opponent's pressing and find different routes to progress the ball.

    Barcelona's defensive absences open the door to deploying him at centre-back. Yet Flick risks losing one of the key figures behind his side's dominance of the ball if he moves him out of midfield.

    The most recent league match confirmed Rodri's importance once again. He played the full 90 minutes in the 5-2 win over Real Betis and scored his first goals in a Barcelona shirt, while standing out once more for his role in building attacks.

    From midfield he completed 126 passes at a 98% success rate, created two chances and completed all 10 of the long balls he attempted.

    His consistency shows in the season's overall figures too. He tops the list of La Liga midfielders for passing accuracy, with a 95% success rate.

    That accuracy matters for more than simply keeping the ball. It helps play out from the back, links the lines with the attackers and finds the right moment to speed up or slow down the game.

    Look at the collective numbers and Rodri's value to this style becomes even clearer. Barcelona top La Liga for possession with an average of 70.1%, well ahead of Villarreal on 60.6% and Atlético Madrid on 59.8%. Athletic Bilbao sit fourth with 53.9%, Real Madrid fifth with 53.1%.

  • FC Barcelona v Getafe CF - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Containing Paris Saint-Germain's midfield

    Flick's decision goes beyond merely finding a replacement for the missing defenders. Bringing Rodri back into defence would hand the team an extra option at the back, but it would also strip away a key weapon in the midfield battle against Paris Saint-Germain.

    Luis Enrique's side boast one of the best midfields in the world, with Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz and Joao Neves. Keeping Rodri there alongside Pedri could prove decisive.

    Possession and control of space could settle this one. Leave Rodri in his natural position and Barcelona might just blunt the threat of that French midfield.

    Flick must now judge whether Gerard Martin is ready to partner Cubarsi, or whether he needs an emergency fix.

    PSG impose their control from midfield better than almost anyone. Solve the defensive problem without weakening that area and Barcelona hand themselves a real edge.

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