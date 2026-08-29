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Cape Town Spurs CEO advises Faiz Abrahams on Kaizer Chiefs loan move - 'He must never think he is a finished product'
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The University of Football
Cape Town Spurs CEO Alexi Efstathiou has reaffirmed his club’s status as a premier talent factory, light-heartedly labelling the side as the "university" of South African football. This comes after the impressive debut of Faiz Abrahams for Kaizer Chiefs, a player who spent his formative years developing within the Spurs youth structures.
Reflecting on the player's journey and the club's role in his rise, Efstathiou expressed immense pride in the development path provided at Spurs.
"All these boys are our boys; they start here. Like most of them, Faiz Abrahams came here young," Efstathiou told KickOff.
We're scouting these boys from a young age and developing them into what you see. He obviously had potential, and we worked on it. He was disciplined and hungry to do well to a large extent."
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Maintaining discipline in Johannesburg
While Abrahams showed flashes of brilliance during the midweek 2-2 draw, Efstathiou was quick to point out that the transition to a massive club like Chiefs requires more than just technical ability.
He highlighted the importance of a strong support system for players moving from the Western Cape to Gauteng, noting that many talented individuals have lost their way due to the distractions of the big city.
"If a player comes to us with ability, we will always make him better. Cape Town boys, if they have a good support system and are managed correctly, should not have a problem fitting into big clubs.
Faiz now, at Kaizer Chiefs, where there are many Cape Town boys, will benefit a lot. In the past, some Cape Town boys struggled, and some didn't. It also depends on the lifestyle they live.
If they remain disciplined, there should be no problem. But if they start drinking, clubbing, and spending money on nonsense, then it will affect their game."
Avoid the 'finished product' trap
The core of Efstathiou’s advice centered on the mental fortitude required to sustain a career at the highest level of the Betway Premiership.
He urged Abrahams to treat his debut as a starting point rather than an arrival, stressing that humility is the key to longevity.
Directing his message straight to the 21-year-old, Efstathiou stated: "Faiz, he must stay humble and keep his feet on the ground now that he is playing at one of the big clubs.
"He must never think he is a finished product. He must keep working all the time."
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Spurs' growing legacy in the PSL
The success of players like Abrahams serves as a vindication for the work being done behind the scenes at Cape Town Spurs.
Despite the challenges faced by the club in recent seasons, their ability to produce top-flight quality remains unmatched in the region.
Concluding his assessment of the club's impact on the local landscape, the CEO highlighted the volume of talent they have exported.
"You should see how many of our players are currently playing in the PSL.
"I think it's probably at least 35. We've always been the university of football, but people just don't want to accept it," he remarked.
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