Cape Town Spurs CEO advises Faiz Abrahams on Kaizer Chiefs loan move - 'He must never think he is a finished product'

Cape Town Spurs CEO Alexi Efstathiou has reaffirmed his club’s status as a premier talent factory, light-heartedly labelling the side as the "university" of South African football. This comes after the impressive debut of Faiz Abrahams for Kaizer Chiefs, a player who spent his formative years developing within the Spurs youth structures.

Reflecting on the player's journey and the club's role in his rise, Efstathiou expressed immense pride in the development path provided at Spurs.

"All these boys are our boys; they start here. Like most of them, Faiz Abrahams came here young," Efstathiou told KickOff.

We're scouting these boys from a young age and developing them into what you see. He obviously had potential, and we worked on it. He was disciplined and hungry to do well to a large extent."















