Can former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena survive fan fury, poor form and trigger happy Wydad Casablanca board to turn it around at the Moroccan giants?

Rhulani Mokwena's honeymoon stage is over at Wydad Casablanca, and it is now to prove his worth as he faces a significant amount of pressure.

Every relationship has its honeymoon phase, that fleeting period of bliss before reality sets in. For Mokwena, the head coach of Wydad, that phase seems to have evaporated in the smoke of recent turmoil.

Following a brutal weekend where he faced the wrath of passionate fans, his team has now suffered back-to-back defeats, leaving them languishing in a disheartening ninth place. With only two victories in their first eight Botola Pro 1 matches, the pressure is mounting.

Once celebrated as one of the finest coaches to come from Mzansi - while some may think otherwise - he did well at PSL defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns. Mokwena now finds himself in the spotlight, grappling with the weight of expectations to reclaim glory in the league and secure a spot in the Caf Champions League. If the current trend continues, the dream of finishing his two-year contract and participating in next year’s Fifa Club World Cup may slip through his fingers.

