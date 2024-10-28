South African fans react to Manchester United sacking Ten Hag: 'Manqoba, Nabi & Mokwena will follow soon, Benni said it best he has no guts'

Football lovers in Mzansi share their opinions after the changes at Old Trafford that left Ruud van Nistelrooy as the interim manager.

On Monday, English giants Manchester United sacked their manager Erik Ten Hag with immediate effect, less than a day after the team's damaging defeat by struggling West Ham United in the Premier League.

The Sunday defeat meant The Red Devils have made their worst-ever start to a Premier League season, as they are currently placed 14th in the log after nine games.

A section of South African fans who support United were happy with the decision, while others lauded Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy for his initial statement about the Dutch tactician.

Some feel Mamelodi Sundowns' Manqoba Mngqithi and Wydad AC coach Rhulani Mokwena might be next. Have a look at their comments as sampled by GOAL.