Rhulani Mokwena, Wydad Athletic ClubWydad AC
Seth Willis

'Wydad took a big gamble with Mokwena! Club's level has never been this bad and Rhulani is among most unsuccessful coaches on this team' - Fans

South AfricaR. MokwenaFEATURESMamelodi Sundowns FCWydad Casablanca vs RSB BerkaneWydad CasablancaRSB BerkaneBotola ProMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Royal AMRoyal AMPremier Soccer League

Majority of the Red Castle faithful are not convinced the former Masandawana coach will help their team get back to the top.

Rhulani Mokwena's Wydad Athletic Club suffered another Botola Pro League loss last weekend against RS Berkane.

It was a tough time for the Red Castle tactician as fans ganged up against him and the players, protesting what they felt were unconvincing results.

Some of them have now taken to their respective social media accounts to show their concerns about the future of their club and the recent outcomes across all competitions.

Have a look at their arguments as sampled by GOAL.

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below