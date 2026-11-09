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Emanuele Tramacere
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Calhanoglu does not rule out a contract extension: what he wants and Inter’s strategy to negotiate downwards

Inter
H. Calhanoglu
Transfers
Juventus
AC Milan

The midfielder is the only regular starter whose contract is still due to expire on 30 June 2027.

Inter have made their choice: renewing Carlos Augusto's contract comes first, but Hakan Calhanoglu will be next. After Dimarco extended his deal through a clause, the Turkish midfielder is the only one of the squad's most important players whose contract expires on 30 June 2027.

At the start of the year, talks began over a new deal, but they have since stalled. Despite the considerable gap between the parties and the chance to sign for another club on a free transfer from February, the Turkish midfielder has not yet ruled out extending his contract with Inter.

  • How much do they currently earn?

    Hakan Calhanoglu is among the highest-paid players in Cristian Chivu's current squad, earning €6.5 million net per season plus bonuses. His current contract does not benefit from the tax advantages of the Growth Decree because he joined AC Milan in 2017, before those advantages began in 2019. Nor does it include the automatic extension clause in Dimarco's contract.

  • Calhanoglu’s request

    At the only meeting between Inter and the player's entourage, Calhanoglu's request to the club's management was clear: he wanted to continue to be seen as an important player, with a contract lasting at least two years. If the fixed portion of his salary had to be lower than it is now, he wanted only a small reduction, offset by substantial bonuses.

  • Inter’s offer

    Baccin will try to persuade Inter's owners to agree to a deal of at least two years, but the club's management will have little room to manoeuvre on the figures. Oaktree's policy for players over 30 is clear: short contracts, preferably one-year deals, with lower salaries tied to performance and appearance bonuses.

    Given the significant impact of the injuries the Turkish player has suffered over the past two years, Inter are inclined to use them as leverage in negotiations and lower the fixed offer to little more than half his current salary. They are willing to ensure he can still earn a substantial amount, but only through bonuses for appearances, goals, and individual and team performance.

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