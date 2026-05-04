CAF appoint ‘controversial’ AFCON official for Champions League final first leg between Mamelodi Sundowns and Moroccan giants AS FAR Rabat

The first leg of the eagerly anticipated continental showpiece is scheduled to take place at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on Sunday, 17 May.

As Mamelodi Sundowns prepare to welcome Moroccan powerhouses AS FAR Rabat, all eyes will be on the officiating crew led by the DR Congo's Jean-Jacques Ndala.

According to reports from Moroccan outlet Le Matin Sports, as reported by Soccer Laduma, Ndala will be supported by a technical team including assistants Julien Bonjela and Mbelezi Gradel.

Jesse Mwesi will act as the fourth official, ensuring an all-Congolese on-field quartet for the clash in South Africa.



