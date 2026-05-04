AFP
CAF appoint ‘controversial’ AFCON official for Champions League final first leg between Mamelodi Sundowns and Moroccan giants AS FAR Rabat
- AFP
High-stakes appointment for Loftus showdown
The first leg of the eagerly anticipated continental showpiece is scheduled to take place at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on Sunday, 17 May.
As Mamelodi Sundowns prepare to welcome Moroccan powerhouses AS FAR Rabat, all eyes will be on the officiating crew led by the DR Congo's Jean-Jacques Ndala.
According to reports from Moroccan outlet Le Matin Sports, as reported by Soccer Laduma, Ndala will be supported by a technical team including assistants Julien Bonjela and Mbelezi Gradel.
Jesse Mwesi will act as the fourth official, ensuring an all-Congolese on-field quartet for the clash in South Africa.
- AFP
Shadow of the AFCON final controversy
Ndala’s selection is particularly noteworthy given his involvement in one of the most chaotic scenes in recent international football history.
The official was the man in charge during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final, a match that lives long in the memory for all the wrong reasons.
That final between Morocco and Senegal saw the West African side walk off the pitch in a sensational protest against a penalty Ndala awarded to the Atlas Lions.
While Senegal eventually returned to complete the game and secured a 1-0 victory on the night, the drama continued long after the final whistle.
In a stunning turn of events, CAF retroactively awarded the title to Morocco after upholding complaints that Senegal had effectively forfeited the match by leaving the field of play.
- Getty
VAR team and officiating structure confirmed
To assist Ndala with the heavy lifting of a continental final, CAF has also finalised the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) appointments.
Sudanese official Ahmed Abdel Aziz has been tasked with leading the VAR booth, where he will be joined by assistants Ahmed Al-Shalmani and Diana Chikocha.
The appointment comes at a time of immense pressure for Sundowns, who are looking to secure a positive result at home before the daunting return trip to North Africa.
With the history between Ndala and Moroccan football still fresh in the minds of many, his performance under the lights in Pretoria will be scrutinised as heavily as the players on the pitch.
- Backpage
What’s next for the both teams
Ahead of the CAF Champions League final, Sundowns will look to settle some business on home front, to ensure a successful title defence.
The log leaders are five points clear at the top but are still under the threat of second-placed Orlando Pirates, who are capable of erasing their deficit if Miguel Cardoso’s men suffer a slip up.
The Brazilians will lock horns with Kaizer Chiefs on May 5 and Siwelele on May 9 before welcoming FAR Rabat.
FAR Rabat sit third in the Botola Pro after they were held to a goalless draw by IR Tangier on Sunday.
They will face next OC Safi at home on May 7 before travelling to play HUS Agadir on May 10.