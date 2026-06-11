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Seven-goal Bukayo Saka told what he needs to improve - with Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah being held up as inspiration for the Arsenal title winner
Does Saka need to add more goals to his game?
The Hale End academy graduate found the target on seven occasions in English top-flight competition across the 2025-26 season, as Arsenal brought their 22-year wait for title glory to a close. He registered just six efforts in the previous campaign, having posted a career-best return of 16 goals in 2023-24.
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Saka advised to use Liverpool icon Salah as a role model
Quizzed on whether that is an area that Saka needs to work on, former Three Lions star Waddle - speaking exclusively to GOAL in association with NewBettingSites.uk - said: “Yeah, obviously the amount of ball he gets, the amount of ability he's got. We know he likes to come in on that left foot. I was a little bit critical over the last couple of years saying he needs to work hard on his right, to go on the outside and not be frightened of crossing it. But when you've got a skill and you've got a way of beating a defender, then his preferable move is obviously to come inside.
“But the way football is now - when I played, it was like it didn't matter who you played, you had to go at them. You didn't park the bus and there was space, there was freedom. When you play for Arsenal, who are a top team, a lot of teams play deep, park the bus, don't allow him to come inside, so he ends up crossing it or passing it. We know he's had injuries a lot this year, but it's something he's got to add to his game.
“He's got to find a way of getting in the box when the ball's down the left-hand side. Instead of [Viktor] Gyokeres or [Kai] Havertz, if he's playing, he's got to be at that back stick coming in and he will pick up more goals.
“If you're going to look at somebody as an example, probably who plays a similar role, is Mo Salah. But he scores goals. He's very willing to take chances. Alright, he probably doesn't work as hard as Saka going backwards, but when Liverpool have the ball, he's always around that area, looking to get a tap-in at the far post. Or he comes in safe with his left foot and he's not afraid to shoot. So maybe he could have a look at that. But the way Arsenal play, it's a little bit different from Liverpool.”
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Should Bowen have been Saka's back-up in England World Cup squad?
Saka will, fitness permitting, line up on the right of England’s attack at the 2026 World Cup. Club colleague Noni Madueke will be filling back-up duties there despite netting only three Premier League goals himself and often having to make peace with an impact role in Mikel Arteta’s plans.
Jarrod Bowen, in contrast, is club captain at West Ham and has hit 38 top-flight goals across the last three seasons. Pressed on whether he is surprised that Madueke got the nod over a talismanic presence at the London Stadium, Waddle added: “Jarrod Bowen gets you goals. He's proved that over the last two or three seasons at West Ham.
“I know West Ham's had a disappointing season, getting relegated, which they never probably thought they would. But Jarrod Bowen has always been a consistent player on that right-hand side. He is a little bit like Mo Salah, you've got to say, on the way he plays - with the amount of goals he can contribute.
“I think Jarrod Bowen is a player who could have been called upon. If Saka's not doing it, he could have come on, and we know Jarrod Bowen does score goals. He is very unfortunate not to get the back-up jersey at least.”
Will Saka start for England in World Cup opener against Croatia?
England are working through their World Cup preparations, with Thomas Tuchel assessing all of those at his disposal. He will be naming his strongest possible XI for a tournament opener against Croatia on June 17.
Saka should get the nod there, with it on him - as a man that has filled the captain’s armband at Arsenal on occasion - to help provide the ammunition that will allow talismanic No.9 Harry Kane to flourish, while also chipping in with the odd goal himself. He has 14 efforts to his name at present through 49 senior international appearances.
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