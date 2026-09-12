Revealed: Why Bruno Fernandes was forced to play 90 minutes against Sabah as Man Utd captain spotted limping ahead of Manchester derby

Fernandes has endured a grueling start to the new campaign, featuring in every single minute of Manchester United’s opening four fixtures. The 32-year-old has remained a pivotal figure for Carrick's side, netting four goals in that span, including a vital strike in the recent 4-0 Champions League victory over Sabah FK at Old Trafford. However, that extended workload appears to have taken an immediate toll, with viral post-match footage showing the captain limping heavily alongside medical staff as he exited the stadium.

Carrick admitted that while he intended to rotate his squad, the flow of the Sabah game dictated that Fernandes had to stay on the pitch until the final whistle. The manager is acutely aware of the physical demands being placed on his talismanic captain but insisted that the decision to keep him on was a matter of necessity during the match.



