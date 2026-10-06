Bruno Fernandes to Atletico Madrid? Diego Simeone's 'dream' target emerges as shock 2027 transfer opportunity

The interest from the Spanish capital is far from a sudden development. Atletico's admiration for Fernandes stretches back to 2017, when he was shining for Sporting CP. The two clubs met in the Europa League, and it was during this tie that Simeone became enamoured with the Portuguese star's unique abilities.

Simeone's profound respect for the midfielder was made abundantly clear when he was asked which Sporting player he would choose to add to his own squad.

"If I could sign just one player from European football, it would be Bruno Fernandes," the Argentine coach declared at the time.