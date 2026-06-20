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Brighton to trigger centre-back's €6m release clause after captaining Italian side to Serie A promotion
Brighton act fast for Austrian defender
According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Brighton have identified Svoboda as a primary defensive target and are ready to finalise a deal for the promotion-winning captain. The Seagulls are prepared to pay the €6 million release clause to secure the services of the 27-year-old.
Svoboda enjoyed a highly productive campaign last season, making 30 appearances across all competitions while scoring three goals and providing two assists. His contributions were pivotal in guiding his side to a first-place finish in Serie B, securing a swift promotion back to the top flight of Italian football following the disappointment of their relegation from Serie A in the 2024–25 season.
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Venezia lose their promotion leader
The departure of Svoboda represents a significant blow for Venezia. Having served as a pillar of their defense and a leader in the dressing room, his absence will leave a void in Giovanni Stroppa's squad as they prepare for the rigours of top-flight Italian football.
The Arancioneroverdi are expected to be active in the market immediately to find a replacement for their departing captain. Reports suggest the club is already planning a wave of new signings starting next Monday to ensure the squad is sufficiently reinforced following this high-profile exit.
Svoboda chooses Premier League adventure
The lure of English football proved too strong for Svoboda, who had no shortage of suitors following his performances in Serie B. The Austrian international reportedly attracted interest from the Bundesliga, but his desire to test himself in the world's most-watched league tipped the scales in Brighton's favour.
He was the subject of interest from rival interest from Hamburger and Borussia Monchengladbach, yet the project at the Amex Stadium was deemed the most attractive.
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Brighton strengthen squad ahead of European campaign
Brighton are keen to further strengthen their squad after finishing last season in eighth place. This position successfully secured them a spot in the UEFA Conference League for the upcoming campaign, as the club looks to build more depth for their domestic and continental commitments.
This will mark the Seagulls' second venture into continental football, having made their European debut in the 2023–24 Europa League. In that campaign, Brighton impressively navigated the group stage before eventually bowing out in the round of 16 following a defeat against Roma.