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Brighton veteran Pascal Gross announces Germany retirement after inspiring stunning 3-0 demolition of Arsenal
International farewell after Premier League masterclass
The veteran playmaker chose to share the news following a standout performance at the American Express Community Stadium, where he helped the Seagulls secure a convincing 3-0 victory against Arsenal. Gross was instrumental in the win, opening the scoring himself before later providing an assist to compound the misery for the Gunners.
The timing of the announcement is particularly poignant given Gross's exceptional form in the early stages of the Premier League season. He has already registered three goals and four assists in just five appearances, including a stunning 18-meter strike to break the deadlock against Mikel Arteta's side. However, this domestic success was not enough to earn him a place in the first squad selected by new Germany head coach Jurgen Klopp for the upcoming Nations League fixtures.
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Gross explains his decision to step aside
Gross revealed that he had internally made the decision to step away from international duty following the conclusion of the World Cup. He expressed a desire to see the next generation of German talent take the mantle as the team moves into a new era under Klopp's leadership. The midfielder noted that while he had not made a public statement previously due to his lack of online presence, his mind was already made up.
"Officially – since I don’t have social media – I haven’t announced my retirement, but I have already retired. For me, it was over after the World Cup. I think it’s time to wish the new generation nothing but the best and to keep my fingers crossed for them," Gross told Sky Germany.
A look back at a late international bloom
Gross's journey with the German national team was a relatively short but impactful one, characterized by his professional approach and technical reliability. He made his debut during a turbulent period for the DFB, first appearing under Hansi Flick in a heavy 4-1 defeat against Japan in September 2023. His final contribution in a Germany shirt came during the World Cup group stages, where he featured as a second-half substitute in the 2-1 loss to Ecuador.
Although his international career ended with that disappointing result, Gross remains positive about the direction of the national team. "I have still fun playing football, here in the club, but in Germany is a change, and that is also good. I will keep my fingers crossed for them," Gross said.
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Focusing on Brighton and the Premier League
With his international chapter now closed, Gross can turn his full attention to Brighton's ambitious campaign. The victory over Arsenal moved the Seagulls into a strong position in the table, further validating the club's decision to continue relying on his experience. Gross's ability to influence games from set-pieces and open play remains undiminished, as evidenced by his assist for Chema Andres’s goal that sealed the 3-0 scoreline. His leadership within the Brighton dressing room will be crucial as they navigate a competitive Premier League season and aim for European qualification once again.
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