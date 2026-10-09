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Kabayel Sieggetty
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Boxing: When will Agit Kabayel fight again? Next opponent, date, time, venue, world title, belt, TV coverage and livestream

Agit Kabayel has arrived among boxing’s elite and is looking for his next opponent. Who will it be and when will the fight take place? SPOX have the answer.

Agit Kabayel's historic WBC heavyweight title win last January sent him to the top of the division. Now he has to defend his belt. 

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So when will the 34-year-old be back in the ring? SPOX has all the key information.

  • Boxing: When will Agit Kabayel fight again? Date, venue, time, opponent

    Kabayel faces his next test on 28 November. At Düsseldorf's Merkur Spiel-Arena, the champion will take on Albania's Nelson Hysa. Exactly when the fight will start remains unclear. A lot is on the line for Kabayel as he defends his WBC title for the first time.

    Adding to the intrigue, two unbeaten professional boxers will go head to head. Kabayel has won all 27 of his fights, 19 of them by knockout. Hysa is unbeaten too: the Albanian has won all 25 of his professional fights and stopped 23 of them early.

  • Boxing: When does Agit Kabayel fight again? TV coverage and livestream

    Anyone wanting to watch Agit Kabayel v Nelson Hysa live can do so on DAZN. While plenty of boxing events are already included in the DAZN Unlimited and DAZN Super Sports subscriptions, the streaming platform charges an additional pay-per-view fee for selected events. The Kabayel v Hysa fight will also require a separate activation. The extra cost has not yet been disclosed.

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  • Boxing: when will Agit Kabayel fight again? The boxer in profile

    • Name: Agit Kabayel
    • Date of birth: 23 September 1992
    • Place of birth: Leverkusen
    • Nationality: German
    • Weight class: Heavyweight
    • Style: Southpaw
    • Professional debut: 23 June 2011
    • Height: 1.91 m
    • Reach: 2.03 m
    • Fights: 27 (27 wins, 18 by knockout)

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  • Agit Kabayel vs Nelson Hysa, boxing: the two fighters at a glance

    Agit Kabayel

     

    		Nelson Hysa
    23.09.1992 (34 years)Date of birth/age06.09.1984 (42 years)
    WBC heavyweightTitle


    Leverkusen, GermanyPlace of birthShkoder, Albania
    27‑0‑0 (19 KO)Record25-0-0 (23 KO)
    1.91 mHeight1.96 m
    203 cmReach201 cm
    SouthpawStanceSouthpaw