Di Gregorio 6: the driving rain is the only thing to dirty his gloves. Milan never have a shot on target.

Hill 7: a night for the player born in 2002 to treasure. He produces a superb performance against Milan, delivering excellent crosses and blocking Hutchinson's path.

Diakité 6.5: sticks to Cisse and gives him nothing.

Silva 6.5: marshals the defence with authority and great tactical awareness. Milan followed him for a long time, and it's easy to see why: the Portuguese player is a fine defender.

Truffert 7: races down the left flank and forces Moreira onto the defensive. He makes the difference for the Cherries.

Christie 7: rules midfield, winning the ball and moving it on at a relentless tempo. A display of intensity and character.

Adams 6.5: shields the defence to excellent effect. Involved in the controversial penalty incident that prompts Maignan's wild reaction. (Cook on from the 62nd minute)

Tavernier 7: the heartbeat of this Bournemouth side, driving the Cherries' attacks and constantly troubling Milan's sleepy defence. Ice-cool from the spot to make it 2-0. (Rayan on from the 62nd minute)

Kluivert 7: expertly converts the penalty to put his side ahead. His runs in behind his marker cut through AC Milan's defence. (Toth 6, on from the 62nd minute: his match is cut short by a problem with his flexor muscle) (Adli 7, on from the 78th minute: curls in a free-kick of rare beauty to make it 3-0)

Gannon-Doak 6: a couple of promising moments, but long quiet spells in between.

Evanilson 6.5: the Brazilian works hard for the team, holding the ball up and making runs into space behind the defence. He leaves the pitch utterly exhausted. (Alvaro 6, on from the 65th minute: moves across the entire front line)





Manager Rose 7: his players produce a perfect performance and earn a historic, thoroughly deserved result.