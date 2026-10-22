AC Milan endured a night to forget in Bournemouth, in south London. De Winter's early mistakes cost them a penalty and put the hosts on course, rating 5. Maignan then struck Adams, was sent off and conceded a penalty, rating 4. AC Milan lost their second Europa League match in three, going down 3-0.
Bournemouth-Milan, CM player ratings: Maignan’s moment of madness earns him a 4. De Winter struggles, Loftus-Cheek is a ghost
Bornemouth player ratings
Di Gregorio 6: the driving rain is the only thing to dirty his gloves. Milan never have a shot on target.
Hill 7: a night for the player born in 2002 to treasure. He produces a superb performance against Milan, delivering excellent crosses and blocking Hutchinson's path.
Diakité 6.5: sticks to Cisse and gives him nothing.
Silva 6.5: marshals the defence with authority and great tactical awareness. Milan followed him for a long time, and it's easy to see why: the Portuguese player is a fine defender.
Truffert 7: races down the left flank and forces Moreira onto the defensive. He makes the difference for the Cherries.
Christie 7: rules midfield, winning the ball and moving it on at a relentless tempo. A display of intensity and character.
Adams 6.5: shields the defence to excellent effect. Involved in the controversial penalty incident that prompts Maignan's wild reaction. (Cook on from the 62nd minute)
Tavernier 7: the heartbeat of this Bournemouth side, driving the Cherries' attacks and constantly troubling Milan's sleepy defence. Ice-cool from the spot to make it 2-0. (Rayan on from the 62nd minute)
Kluivert 7: expertly converts the penalty to put his side ahead. His runs in behind his marker cut through AC Milan's defence. (Toth 6, on from the 62nd minute: his match is cut short by a problem with his flexor muscle) (Adli 7, on from the 78th minute: curls in a free-kick of rare beauty to make it 3-0)
Gannon-Doak 6: a couple of promising moments, but long quiet spells in between.
Evanilson 6.5: the Brazilian works hard for the team, holding the ball up and making runs into space behind the defence. He leaves the pitch utterly exhausted. (Alvaro 6, on from the 65th minute: moves across the entire front line)
Manager Rose 7: his players produce a perfect performance and earn a historic, thoroughly deserved result.
AC Milan player ratings
Maignan 4: Angry at his team-mates for giving Bournemouth's attackers too much space, he lashes out at Adams with his hand. The strike earns him a red card and gives Bournemouth a penalty. Senseless from the AC Milan captain.
Tomori 5: Bournemouth's width causes him plenty of problems. He struggles to read their attackers' constant movement and picks up a booking to stop a dangerous attack in open play. Overwhelmed. (from the 67th minute: Diawara)
De Winter 4.5: He gifts Kluivert a dangerous ball in the penalty area straight away. Three minutes later, in the 10th minute, he sticks his arm out too far and concedes a penalty. Struggling
Pavlovic 5.5: Credit to him for fighting until the end, though he has little to show for it.
Estupinan 5: Not even the English weather revitalises the former Brighton full-back. He offers little in defence or attack, and his yellow card prompts Amorim to leave him in the dressing room at half-time. (from the 46th minute of the second half: Bartesaghi 5.5: A little better than his team-mate, but far from convincing)
Musah 5: He sleepwalks through the opening half-hour, repeatedly giving the ball to the opposition. He improves in the second half, when the match has nothing left to offer AC Milan.
Jashari 5.5: A few well-executed switches of play, but little tempo and no protection in front of the defence. Ardon struggles to show he merits a starting place.
Hutchinson 5.5: One of the most active players early on, he makes way for Torriani after Maignan's red card. (from the 32nd minute of the second half: Torriani 5.5: He makes his Europa League debut and can do little about Adli's finish)
Loftus-Cheek 4.5: When the match gets tough, the Englishman hides. It is a sad constant of his time at AC Milan: a few signs of something different against Salzburg, then a return to his usual vanishing act. (from the 46th minute of the second half: Rabiot 5.5: He holds his position better and tries to impose his mentality)
Moreira 5: Deployed on the right this evening, he seems to lose his superpowers. He offers nothing going forward, focusing instead on holding his position against an inspired Truffert. (from the 75th minute: Comotto, not rated: He makes his debut in an AC Milan shirt)
Cisse 5: Isolated in attack, he never gets a ball he can use.
Coach Amorim 5: His starting XI lacks ambition, and he makes no impact as AC Milan produce a poor performance and suffer a dreadful defeat, with Maignan sent off.
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