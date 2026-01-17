Boitumelo Radiopane next on Orlando Pirates' clear-out list? Agent responds to exit speculations
The good Radiopane start under Ouaddou
When the former Marumo Gallants coach Abdeslam Ouaddou took over from Spaniard Jose Riveiro, he showed trust in the striker despite the presence of new signing Yanela Mbuthuma, Evidence Makgopa, and Tshegofatso Mabasa.
Radiopane played in two Premier Soccer League matches and as many MTN8 outings, three of which he started while coming as a substitute in just one fixture.
However, he suffered an injury that kept him out of the team. As a matter of fact, the last time he featured for the Sea Robbers across all competitions was on August 16, against Mamelodi Sundowns in the first leg of the MTN8 semi-final.
He has not even made the bench in the last 16 games the Soweto giants have played across all competitions before club football took a break to pave the way for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).
Has Radiopane played his last game for Pirates?
There have been reports about the striker leaving the Soweto giants in the January transfer window in search of regular playing time.
However, his agent Mike Makaab insists those are just mere speculations and the Buccaneers haven't shown any indication of letting the player leave, at least not in the ongoing short window.
“Radiopane, I don’t know where there’s talk of him going out on loan,” he responded when asked about his client by iDiski Times.
“At this point, the club wants to keep him. If things change, I’m sure they will notify me about that," Makaab concluded.
Pirates to lose both Tshegofatso Mabasa and Evidence Makgopa?
Recently, the club has seen top players Mohau Nkota and Mbekezeli Mbokazi leave for greener pastures in the Saudi Pro League and the Major League Soccer, respectively.
Makgopa's agent, Paul Mitchell, recently conceded the Bafana Bafana star has suitors abroad, and can't rule out a potential exit.
“It is no secret that Makgopa was already wanted by European clubs when he left Baroka, but the clubs could not agree with him; he ended up at Pirates,” Mitchell said.
“With the transfer window open, it is to be expected that the best players will be linked with greener pastures.
“Makgopa is one of the best players, and his numbers prove it, but the most important thing is that he has just renewed his contract with Pirates.
“With this, I am not saying that nothing will happen or that there is a hidden move, but the truth is that we are all in the same situation where we do not know what will happen when we wake up tomorrow," added the respected agent.
“Teams always try when the transfer window opens, so it is difficult to be sure what will happen, but the key lies with the owners [of the player], which is Pirates in this case.”
Mabasa has also been linked with Kaizer Chiefs and Stellenbosch.
Why it is vital for Ouaddou to sustain his squad
After joining Pirates from Stellenbosch, Andre de Jong immediately underlined the importance of giving his best to the Soweto giants.
“I think it’s a goal for everyone’s club to win the league this year. I think it’s a great opportunity sitting on top of the log at the break now, so in these two weeks we’ve been pushing really hard," he told the club's media team.
“I then think from the outside as well, expectations from the fans, and to break the drought [of winning the league title], and hopefully we can this season.
“Some of my personal goals are obviously to contribute to the team as much as possible. Obviously, I’d love to win the league, and I think everyone at the club would, so that’s a big goal of mine,' the New Zealand international added.
“Also like to score goals and contribute going forward. I think Pirates have a really good pressing culture and defensive structure.
“So, just to give my all whenever I play and hopefully contribute to the team winning," De Jong concluded.
By tinkering with their squad, Bucs will definitely lose the momentum and risk Mamelodi Sundowns beating them to the crown for the fourth time in a row.