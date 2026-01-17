Boitumelo Radiopane next on Orlando Pirates' clear-out list? Agent responds to exit speculations

When the former Marumo Gallants coach Abdeslam Ouaddou took over from Spaniard Jose Riveiro, he showed trust in the striker despite the presence of new signing Yanela Mbuthuma, Evidence Makgopa, and Tshegofatso Mabasa.

Radiopane played in two Premier Soccer League matches and as many MTN8 outings, three of which he started while coming as a substitute in just one fixture.

However, he suffered an injury that kept him out of the team. As a matter of fact, the last time he featured for the Sea Robbers across all competitions was on August 16, against Mamelodi Sundowns in the first leg of the MTN8 semi-final.

He has not even made the bench in the last 16 games the Soweto giants have played across all competitions before club football took a break to pave the way for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).