Former Kaizer Chiefs coach looks to sign Amakhosi-linked striker Tshegofatso Mabasa from Orlando Pirates
- Backpage
Why Mabasa should consider leaving Pirates
Bafana Bafana striker Tshegofatso Mabasa might be unveiled at Stellenbosch in the next couple of days.
The towering 29-year-old has not found it easy at Orlando Pirates this season, where the competition has been stiff.
Apart from Mabasa, the club signed Yanela Mbuthuma from Richards Bay in the off-season transfer window to join the likes of Boitumelo Radiopane, Zakhele Lepasa, who eventually left for Durban City, and Evidence Makgopa, who has been the main man in the team.
Despite showing what he can offer, especially in the 2023/24 season when he scored 16 goals to win the Premier Soccer League's Golden Boot, he has struggled to convince the Bucs technical team to field him regularly.
For instance, this season under coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, Mabasa has played nine games across all competitions, but he has four goals and an assist, which, by all means, are not bad stats for him.
- Backpage
Hunt wants to capitalise on Mabasa's situation
Former Kaizer Chiefs mentor Gavin Hunt was recently appointed as Stellenbosch's head coach to take over from Steve Barker, who left for Simba SC of the Tanzanian Premier League.
He has identified the striker as the person who can help him get goals for Stellies, who have been inconsitent especially in the Premier Soccer League.
"Stellenbosch FC are pushing hard to secure the signature of Tshegofatso Mabasa from Orlando Pirates," iDiski Times reported.
"The Cape Winelands outfit is looking to land the ‘Sniper’, and should the deal go through, it is expected to be a loan move until the end of the season.
"Stellies are also said to be pushing for Mabasa to arrive this week so that he can have time to settle in and hit the ground running as they aim to move away from the relegation zone. The 29-year-old has struggled for game time this season at Pirates under Abdeslam Ouaddou, with Evidence Makgopa and Yanela Mbuthuma playing ahead of him. He’s only played 410 minutes this season and scored four goals," they concluded.
- Backpage
Who else is Hunt targeting?
The 61-year-old is also targeting Kaizer Chiefs striker Tashreeq Morris, who is not having the best of times at Naturena, a team he joined in the 2024/25 mid-season transfer window.
The striker was working with Hunt at SuperSport United before the desperate Glamour Boys came for his services under the then-coach Nasreddine Nabi.
Since then, he has played only 11 matches for the club across all competitions without finding the back of the net. He is currently behind Etiosa Ighodaro, Khanyisa Mayo, Wandle Duba, Ashley du Preez, and Flavio Silva in the pecking order.
Hunt was also chasing Sinoxolo Kwayiba, but Chippa United snapped him up.
- Backpage
Why is Mabasa finding it hard to make Ouaddou's squad?
In his interview on MSW, the Moroccan tactician explained that his squad selection is influenced by tactics and the kind of opponent they play. Using these metrics, Ouaddou explains, affects players, and this is why Mabasa has not been featured.
“Sometimes we are playing high, sometimes we’re playing mid-block. My game model is very demanding. There are a lot of runs, pressing, and a lot of demand in terms of fitness. With my staff, we are choosing players regarding the opponents we are going to play," the 47-year-old coach stated.
“If the opponents are building from the back, we need someone to chase. He had the opportunity to play, maybe not enough, but I have Makgopa, Mbuthuma, Mabasa, [Boitumelo] Radiopane, and [Sfiso] Luthuli, five players in one position.
“And sometimes fans can feel that there is an injustice, but it’s just rules, and I can only play 11 players on the pitch. As a coach and educator, I have to improve players," Ouaddou concluded.