Former Kaizer Chiefs coach looks to sign Amakhosi-linked striker Tshegofatso Mabasa from Orlando Pirates

Bafana Bafana striker Tshegofatso Mabasa might be unveiled at Stellenbosch in the next couple of days.

The towering 29-year-old has not found it easy at Orlando Pirates this season, where the competition has been stiff.

Apart from Mabasa, the club signed Yanela Mbuthuma from Richards Bay in the off-season transfer window to join the likes of Boitumelo Radiopane, Zakhele Lepasa, who eventually left for Durban City, and Evidence Makgopa, who has been the main man in the team.

Despite showing what he can offer, especially in the 2023/24 season when he scored 16 goals to win the Premier Soccer League's Golden Boot, he has struggled to convince the Bucs technical team to field him regularly.

For instance, this season under coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, Mabasa has played nine games across all competitions, but he has four goals and an assist, which, by all means, are not bad stats for him.